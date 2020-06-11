Man Charged With False Accounting And Theft

Written by YGTV Team on 11 June 2020 .

A local Customs Officer has been charged with 25 Counts of Theft and 3 Counts of False Accounting.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

30 year old Kristian ORIGO, a serving HM Customs Officer was arrested on the 26th of December 2019 on suspicion of Theft, following a complaint made to the RGP by Senior HM Customs Officers. The initial complaint related to ORIGO having allegedly stolen Import Duty monies at the Four Corners Post by the Land Frontier.

As a result of which CID officers conducted an extensive investigation where further offences relating to theft of Import Duty monies were found to have occurred over a period of time.

Consequently ORIGO has today been charged with 25 Counts of Theft and 3 Counts of False Accounting, with the charges relating to offences committed between the 5th of November 2019 and the 12th of December 2019.

He has been bailed out in the sum of £500 in his own recognizance and is due to appear in Magistrates Court at 1000hrs tomorrow morning.





