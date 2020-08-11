European Arrest Warrant Executed

Written by YGTV Team on 11 August 2020 .

Moroccan national Hakim EL LAGHMICH 34, was handed over to the Royal Gibraltar Police by Spanish Authorities yesterday morning, at the land border with Spain, in compliance with a European Arrest Warrant issued by the Gibraltar Supreme Court. He was arrested on suspicion of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

EL LAGHMICH was wanted in Gibraltar in connection with the Southease tobacco warehouse robbery in June 2017, where a total of €1,500,000.00 EUR in cash was stolen from within Southease Ltd situated at New Harbours.

This follows previous arrests of three other individuals who were charged with Conspiracy to commit robbery. During the investigation, EL LAGHMICH was identified as being a co-conspirator to the robbery.

On the 18th of October 2018, a European Arrest Warrant was issued, seeking the arrest of EL LAGHMICH.

He was subsequently apprehended in Spain and the Warrant was executed. Following Spanish Court proceedings, EL LAGHMICH was released on bail with the condition to surrender to the Spanish Authorities at the Court of La Linea de la Concepcion on the 10th of August 2020, where he was then extradited to Gibraltar.

EL LAGMICH has this evening been charged with the offence of Conspiracy to commit Robbery and will be appearing in the Magistrates Court tomorrow morning.

