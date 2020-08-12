Two Men Involved In Jetski Chase To Appear In Court

Written by YGTV Team on 12 August 2020 .

Two men - 40 year old Karim Sadik Mohamed and 25 year old Mohamed Ahmed, both Spanish nationals from Ceuta - were charged yesterday evening with; dangerous navigation, handling stolen goods and obstructing police.

The charges follow Monday’s pursuit of two jetskis by the RGP Marine Section following receipt of information by the Guardia Civil regarding suspected drug trafficking activity.

The marine pursuit concluded with three men abandoning the vessels in the area of the Mediterranean Rowing Club, with two individuals arrested by Police & HM Customs Gibraltar officers and a third making good his escape. The RGP search operation and seizure of both vessels was also supported by the Gibraltar Defence Police.

Both individuals remain in Police custody and will appear before the Magistrates' Court this morning.