Man Arrested For Burglary

Written by YGTV Team on 21 August 2020 .

Local man Christian Scott Baglietto 42, a resident of Glacis Estate was arrested by RGP officers yesterday afternoon following a burglary at an establishment in Ocean Village the previous day.

An amount of money was stolen and damage caused to the premises.

Following extensive CID inquiries, the man was subsequently charged for the offence.

He will be appearing in the Magistrates Court this morning.