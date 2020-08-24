Local Man Arrested For Possession Of £62,000 Of Cannabis Resin

Written by YGTV Team on 24 August 2020 .

A local man aged 53 was arrested by RGP Drug Squad officers on Thursday afternoon for possession and possession with intent to supply a controlled class B drug.

The estimated quantity of the cannabis resin seized is approximately ten kilogrammes with a street value of £62,000. Acting on information received the police officers executed a search warrant at the suspect’s residence where the drugs were found and confiscated.

The man was conveyed to New Mole House for questioning and later released on bail. The investigation continues.