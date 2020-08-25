Man Arrested For Possession And Possession With Intent To Supply Cannabis Resin

Written by YGTV Team on 25 August 2020 .

45 year old Kirby Guerrero of Rosia Dale has been charged with the Possession & Possession with Intent to Supply cannabis resin weighing approximately 73 grams.

His arrest followed an operation conducted yesterday evening by Drug Squad officers, which concluded in the search of his residence and seizure of the drugs.

He was later interviewed at New Mole House Police Station, before being charged and is due to appear before the Magistrates’ Court this morning. The drugs have a street value of approximately £345.00