HM Customs Marine Section Seize RHIB

Written by YGTV Team on 28 August 2020 .

In the early hours of this morning, officers of HM Customs Marine Section received a call from COS Algeciras that a suspect rigid-hulled inflatable boat (RHIB) was approaching the northern end of Eastern Beach with approximately 10 persons on-board.

HMC Seeker was deployed and on arrival met with the Guardia Civil who confirmed the intelligence reference the vessel. As HMC Seeker approached the area of British Lines they saw close to shore a 5 meter black RHIB. HM Customs Marine Section seized the RHIB, but despite an intensive search with the assistance of HM Customs Outfield, RGP and GDP land crews were unable to locate the crew on board.

Investigations continue.