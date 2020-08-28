HM Customs Seize Vehicle With 300 Cartons Of Cigarettes

HM Customs Enforcement Unit have seized one vehicle with 300 cartons of cigarettes.

The incident took place last night at approximately 02:00 when HM Customs Enforcement Units were patrolling the area of Devils Tower Road. A vehicle was spotted coming out of the area of Halifax Road, where officers alighted the vehicle in order to challenge the driver. The vehicle accelerated away and a chase ensued.

A second patrol car was dispatched from Four Corners to assist the chase. HM Customs patrol crews chased the vehicle down to British Lines Road where the driver made good his escape by jumping over the fence into Spain.

Upon arriving to the suspect Spanish registered vehicle, officers found to contain 300 cartons of cigarettes. The vehicle and cigarettes have been seized.

Investigations continue.