Wanted Man Arrested Under Extradition Act

Written by YGTV Team on 02 September 2020 .

53 year old Moroccan National Hassan EL ACHAB, a resident of Belgium, will be appearing before the Magistrates’ Court this morning following the execution of a Provisional Warrant of Arrest issued under Section 9 (6) of the Extradition Act 2018.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

EL ACHAB is wanted by the authorities of the Kingdom of Morocco for his alleged participation in a criminal conspiracy relating to the possession, exportation and marketing of controlled drugs.

He was detained by Police on Monday evening, after he was stopped by Borders & Coastguard Agency officers whilst entering Gibraltar and a check of his documentation revealed the existence of a Diffusion Notice issued by Interpol Rabat for his arrest.





