Drugs Seized Following Search Of Varyl Begg Residence

Written by YGTV Team on 10 September 2020 .

Drug Squad officers yesterday evening executed a search warrant at a residence in Varyl Begg Estate.

This was as a result of information received that the residence was being used in connection with the supply of controlled drugs.

Forced entry was used to gain access and after searching the property, 200 class C tablets were seized.

A 40-year-old male is currently in Police custody after being arrested for the offences of possession and possession with intent to supply the controlled drugs.

In separate cases a further five males aged between 19 and 21 were also arrested yesterday evening for being in possession of small amounts of cannabis resin.

These arrests were carried out by Operation Trojan officers who are proactively tackling anti-social behaviour including the misuse of controlled drugs.