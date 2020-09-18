Man Charged For Possession Of Indecent Images of Children

Written by YGTV Team on 18 September 2020 .

A 25-year-old, a locally resident British National has today been charged with various offences relating to children.

Karl BASSETT has been charged with:

6 counts of Sexual Communication with a Child



3 counts of Possession of Indecent images of children

8 counts of Distribution of Indecent images of children

BASSETT was arrested in June this year by officers of the Royal Gibraltar Police Safeguarding Team during the course of an investigation, following a disclosure in May 2020. He was subsequently placed on Police bail with strict conditions whilst the investigation continued. Today on surrendering to bail he was charged with these offences.

BASSETT has been granted bail and will appear before the Magistrates’ Court on Monday 21st September 2020.

Whilst not wishing to detract from the seriousness of the charges, the RGP wishes to reassure the community that regarding the indecent images of children (IIOC), none of the images are of children in Gibraltar, nor do they have any connection to Gibraltar.