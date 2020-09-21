RGP Investigate Recent Gathering Of Over 20 People

Written by YGTV Team on 21 September 2020 .

The RGP have said they are currently investigating a recent gathering, where more than twenty persons were present. The public are reminded that laws are in effect under the Civil Contingencies Emergency (Coronavirus) (Restrictions on Gatherings No.5) which prohibit gatherings of more than twenty people in public places or residential premises except for specific exceptions. An amendment in the law on 13th September now allows for people who do not adhere to this regulation, to be issued with a fixed penalty notice.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Where there are more than twenty people gathered in contravention of this regulation, a Police Officer may direct the gathering to disperse. If a person takes part in a gathering or refuses to disperse they can be fined.

Additionally if the Commissioner of Police believes that a gathering in a public place of more than twenty people is intended to be held, he may give a direction in writing, to the persons organising or taking part in the gathering, to not hold or attend the gathering.

In partnership with the Gibraltar Health Authority, Officers from the Royal Gibraltar Police will also be undertaking visits to those people who should be adhering to self-isolation regulations. The public are reminded that it is an offence not to self-isolate when directed to do so by the GHA or the Director of Public Health and fixed penalty notices will be issued to those who do not comply.

The Commissioner of Police said, “I ask that people fully cooperate with my Officers by understanding and complying with current legislation whether it is the wearing of a face mask, gathering in groups of less than twenty or being directed to self-isolate. We continue to do everything in our power to protect you, your family and the wider community by preventing the spread of the virus”.





