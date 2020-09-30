HM Customs Seize 900 Cartons Of Cigarettes In Vehicle

Written by YGTV Team on 30 September 2020 .

HM Customs Enforcement Units have arrested a local resident and seized one vehicle with 900 cartons of cigarettes.

The incident took place last night, when officers were in the area of Emerson’s Place and they noticed a vehicle travelling at speed without lights.

A stop and search was carried out revealing 36 half cases of cigarettes wrapped in black plastic bags. The driver of the vehicle was arrested and conveyed with the cigarettes to the Four Corners Station.

In total officers seized 900 cartons of cigarettes of various brands and a locally registered vehicle. The defendant was then processed and bailed out to re-appear on the 16th December 2020.

Investigations continue.