Police Seize Over 9kg Of Cannabis Resin - Man Charged

Written by YGTV Team on 29 October 2020 .

The RGP have said 53 year old Anthony CASTRO, of Coelho House, Naval Hospital Hill, has today been charged with one count of Possession and one count of Possession with Intent to Supply a controlled Class B drug, namely Cannabis Resin weighing approximately 9.91kgs.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The charges follow an operation conducted by RGP Drug Squad officers on the 20th of August 2020, during which the drugs in question were located and seized from CASTRO’s residence.

CASTRO will appear before the Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning. The street value of the drugs seized is of approximately £49,000.00.