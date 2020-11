Five Spanish Nationals Arrested At Eastern Beach

Written by YGTV Team on 11 November 2020 .

A small boat with a single outboard engine has run aground at Eastern Beach. On board were five male Spanish nationals including one juvenile. All were thought to be suffering from hypothermia.

The five were arrested for suspected drug trafficking offences before being conveyed to St Bernard’s Hospital for medical attention.

This is an ongoing investigation and further details will be issued tomorrow.