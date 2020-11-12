RGP Seize £7000 Of Cannabis

Written by YGTV Team on 12 November 2020 .

On Wednesday morning two local men were arrested by RGP Drug Squad officers in connection with an operation targeting the illicit supply of controlled drugs.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

An 18 year old local man was arrested for the suspected Possession & Possession with Intent to Supply cannabis (resin & herbal) with an approximate street value of £2,175.00. Paraphernalia associated with the illicit supply of controlled drugs, including digital scales & cellophane wrappers was also seized. This followed the execution of a search warrant at a residence at Varyl Begg Estate.

A 26 year old local man was arrested on suspicion of Supplying a Controlled Drug, Cultivating Cannabis Plants, Possession & Possession with Intent to Supply Controlled Class B drugs. This follows the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Churchill House, resulting in the seizure of controlled drugs with an approximate street value of £4825.00, including cannabis (resin & herbal) as well as several live cannabis plants. Paraphernalia associated with the illicit supply of controlled drugs was also seized, in addition to an operational hydroponics system comprising a tent fitted with climate control mechanisms, specialist lighting, irrigation systems and chemicals used in the cultivation of cannabis plants.

The total approximate street value of the drugs seized in this latest investigation is of £7000.00, with the hydroponics system seized valued at approximately £2000.00.

Both men are currently on police bail pending further investigation.





