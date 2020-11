RGP Seize Approximately £6500 Of Cannabis Resin

Written by YGTV Team on 26 November 2020 .

Yesterday afternoon the RGP says Drugs Squad officers seized approximately £6500.00 worth of Cannabis Resin.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The seizure follows a search of a building in the area of Sir Herbert Miles Road that was conducted with assistance provided by the HM Customs Dog Section.

An investigation is underway.