HM Customs Seize 2.9 Kilos Of Cannabis In Eastern Beach

Written by YGTV Team on 26 November 2020 .

HM Customs Enforcement units have seized 2.9 kilos of cannabis resin in the area of Eastern Beach, worth approximately £14,500.

The incident took place yesterday, when officers were carrying out a regular patrol of Eastern Beach. At approximately 11:00 am, an officer noticed a number of empty fuel tanks along the shoreline. A search was conducted immediately and 12 empty containers were found.

A few hours later, and acting on information received by a member of the public, officers retrieved four packages wrapped in brown tape in the same area. The four packages revealed twenty slabs of cannabis resin weighing 2.9 kilos and with a street value of £14,500.

Investigations continue.