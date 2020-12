Man Charged Following Varyl Begg Drugs Raid

Written by YGTV Team on 01 December 2020 .

Manuel Ballester (40), of Varyl Begg Estate, has been charged with Possession of a Controlled Class C drug, namely 50 x Alprazolam tablets.

This follows his arrest on the 9th September 2020 during an operation conducted by RGP Drugs Squad officers at Varyl Begg Estate.

Ballester is due to appear before the Magistrates' Court today.