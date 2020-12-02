Over €85,000 Seized From Man Crossing Frontier

On the 18th December 2019, customs officers at Four Corners Station stopped an individual entering Gibraltar who was carrying €85,940.00 in various denominations.

A statement from HM Customs follows below:

The person claimed that the money was not his, but failed to give the name of the owner. Not satisfied, officers detained the cash under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2015 in order to investigate the matter further.

The owner contacted HM Customs through a legal representative, but never provided any evidence to explain the source of the cash or its intended use. Following an application on 20th October 2020, the Magistrate’s Court ordered the forfeiture of the cash. There has been no appeal.





