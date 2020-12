Man Charged Following Europa Point Incident

Written by YGTV Team on 10 December 2020 .

A man has been charged following an incident yesterday during which an RGP officer received minor injuries at Grandy Close, near Europa Point.

Bruce John Martinez (34) of Varyl Begg Estate was later charged with Dangerous Driving, Assault on Police, Carrying an Offensive Weapon and Damaging Property.

Martinez was bailed to appear at the Magistrates’ Court today.