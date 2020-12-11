RGP Seize Two ‘ZODIACS’

Written by YGTV Team on 11 December 2020 .

The RGP says on Thursday morning Drug Squad and Response Team officers, searched a property in the area of Catalan Bay Road, and seized a semi-rigid ‘Zodiac’ type vessel, commonly used in illicit smuggling activity, plus an outboard engine, motor vehicle, transceiver radios and a number of fuel containers.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Having been alerted to illicit smuggling activity in the area of Eastern Beach on Wednesday night, Response Team officers pursued and arrested three Spanish males.

On Thursday morning, an investigation by Drug Squad officers, assisted by Response Team officers, resulted in a search of a property in the area of Catalan Bay Road, concluding with the seizure of a semi-rigid ‘Zodiac’ type vessel, commonly used in illicit smuggling activity, plus an outboard engine, motor vehicle, transceiver radios and a number of fuel containers.

In a separate search in the area of Europa Point, Drug Squad officers located a second semi-rigid ‘Zodiac’ type vessel, an outboard engine and additional fuel containers, all concealed within a parked truck.

These investigations are ongoing.



