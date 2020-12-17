Customs Vehicle Damaged In Pursuit

Written by YGTV Team on 17 December 2020 .

A HM Customs vehicle was damaged during a pursuit last night.

At approximately 23:00hrs on Wednesday night, HM Customs officers on a routine patrol of the area of Ragged Staff noticed a vehicle leaving the area of New Harbours travelling down Queensway Road at speed which aroused the officers’ suspicion.

Officers relayed the information over the radio and the vehicle was picked up by another patrol crew in the area of Europort Avenue.

A chase ensued down Waterport Road and onto Watergardens where a third Customs Vehicle was blocking the road. The fleeing suspect vehicle failed to stop and in an attempt to evade HM Customs swerved over the central reservation onto the wrong side of the road, colliding against the patrol vehicle and making good his escape.

As a result of the impact, the patrol car was left immobilized. Fortunately, no one was injured. The vehicle was later located and detained by the RGP.

Investigations continue.