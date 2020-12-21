Man Charged With Offences Relating to Sexual Offences against a Child

Written by YGTV Team on 21 December 2020 .

A locally resident British national has been charged with:

6 counts of Rape of a child under 13



2 counts of Assault of a Child under 13 by Penetration

2 counts of Sexual Assault of a Child under 13

1 count of Causing a child to watch a Sexual Act

Officers of the Royal Gibraltar Police Safeguarding Team arrested the male during the course of an investigation following a report to police in January of this year. He was arrested and subsequently placed on police bail with strict conditions whilst the investigation continued. Today he was charged when surrendering to bail.

Further bail has been granted and he is due to appear before the Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning.

The male is now 18 years of age but was a juvenile when the alleged offences took place.