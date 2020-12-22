Two Men Arrested Under European Arrest Warrants

Written by YGTV Team on 22 December 2020 .

At about 07:00hrs this morning, detectives from the Royal Gibraltar Police Economic Crime Unit arrested Nizar BENYOUSSEF (23) of Red Sands House and Sean Mario LOPEZ (27) of Castle Ramp on the strength of a European Arrest Warrant issued by the Kingdom of Spain in relation to allegations of Drugs Trafficking.

Both persons were detained at New Mole House and later appeared before the Magistrates Court.

In court, the pair were granted bail in the sum of £10,000 in their own recognizance together with a £10,000 surety. They are to surrender their travel documents and report at New Mole House Police Station once a week.

The case was adjourned to the 15th of January 2021.