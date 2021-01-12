Local Man Charged With Possession and Possession With Intent To Supply A Controlled Class A Drug

Written by YGTV Team on 12 January 2021 .

The RGP says a local man has been charged with Possession and Possession with Intent to Supply a Controlled Class A Drug, namely, cocaine weighing 21.16 grams.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Shane ZAMMIT, 39, of Sheffield House, Laguna Estate, has been charged with Possession and Possession with Intent to Supply a Controlled Class A Drug, namely, cocaine weighing 21.16 grams.

The charges follow ZAMMITT’s arrest on the 15th of March 2020 following an operation conducted by RGP Drugs Squad officers, in which the cocaine seized during a search of his residence had been prepared in individual wrappers.

He is due to appear before the Magistrates’ court this morning. The value of the cocaine seized is just over £1,200.





