Man Charged With Drug Offences And Handling Stolen Goods
The RGP says a local man has been charged with Cultivation of a Cannabis Plant, Possession of a Controlled Class B Drug, Possession of a Controlled Class A Drug, Possession of Radio Communications Apparatus without a Licence and handling of stolen goods.
A statement from the RGP follows below:
JORDAN PEREZ, 24, of Referendum House, Glacis Estate, has been charged with the following offences:
1) Cultivation of a Cannabis Plant
2) Possession of a Controlled Class B Drug, namely Cannabis Resin weighing approximately 105 grams
3) Possession of a Controlled Class A Drug, namely MDMA weighing approximately 1 gram 4) Possession of Radio Communications Apparatus without a Licence, namely 7 x Motorola Transceiver radios
5) Handling Stolen Goods.