Man Charged With Drug Offences And Handling Stolen Goods

Written by YGTV Team on 12 January 2021 .

The RGP says a local man has been charged with Cultivation of a Cannabis Plant, Possession of a Controlled Class B Drug, Possession of a Controlled Class A Drug, Possession of Radio Communications Apparatus without a Licence and handling of stolen goods.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

JORDAN PEREZ, 24, of Referendum House, Glacis Estate, has been charged with the following offences:

1) Cultivation of a Cannabis Plant

2) Possession of a Controlled Class B Drug, namely Cannabis Resin weighing approximately 105 grams

3) Possession of a Controlled Class A Drug, namely MDMA weighing approximately 1 gram 4) Possession of Radio Communications Apparatus without a Licence, namely 7 x Motorola Transceiver radios

5) Handling Stolen Goods.





