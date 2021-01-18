Man Charged Following Assault with an Offensive Weapon and Dangerous Driving

Written by YGTV Team on 18 January 2021 .

A local man appeared in court this morning after being charged with multiple offences following an incident on Friday the 15th of January.

Louis GLYNN, 46, of No Fixed Place of Abode, was arrested by Response Team officers late on Saturday.

Prior to his arrest, he had been driving a motor vehicle and when stopped by officers he appeared to be intoxicated. He was later charged with the following offences:

- Affray



- Dangerous Driving



- Carrying an Offensive Weapon in a Public Place



- Failing to Supply a Preliminary Breath Test



- Failing to Provide a Specimen Breath Test



- Possession of a Controlled Class B Drug



His arrest followed an incident reported to the police on Friday the 15th of January, where it was reported that GLYNN had driven his vehicle towards a member of the public and then struck him with a hockey stick, before fleeing the area.



Following his appearance in Magistrates Court this morning, GLYNN pleaded guilty to one charge of Possession of a Controlled Class B Drug and pleaded not guilty to all other charges. He has been remanded at HMP until the 25th of January.