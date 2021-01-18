Two Men Charged with Burglary

Two men have been charged with burglary following a break in at a local bar.

Riyen Lea, 33, of Royal Sovereign House, Varyl Begg Estate, and Christopher Wink, 31, of Coelho House, Naval Hospital Road, were both arrested by Response Team officers yesterday afternoon on suspicion of Burglary.

On being arrested Lea was also found to be in Possession of an Offensive Weapon, and was further arrested for that offence.

Both males were charged today.

WINK appeared in court this morning and pleaded not guilty to Burglary. He has been remanded at HMP until the 25th of January.

LEA is due to appear in court tomorrow morning.

Their arrests follow an investigation into a burglary at a licensed premises in the South District last Wednesday the 13th of January.

At the Magistrates Court last Friday morning, another local man, Robert Casey, 22, of Lime Kiln Steps, pleaded guilty to his part in the burglary. He was given a sentence of three months’ imprisonment.