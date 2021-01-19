Second Man Pleads Guilty to Burglary

Written by YGTV Team on 19 January 2021 .

A 33-year-old man who burgled a local bar has been given a 12 week sentence at the Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Riyen LEA, of no fixed place of abode, pleaded guilty to a charge of Burglary and Possession of an Article with a Point.

He was sentenced to nine weeks for the Burglary and three weeks for the Possession of an Article with a Point – with the offences to run consecutively.

LEA was arrested by Response Team officers on Sunday the 17th of January following a break in at a licensed premises in the South District last Wednesday the 13th of January.

On being arrested LEA was also found to be in possession of a grill fork (pictured below).

Christopher WINK, 31, of Coelho House, Naval Hospital Road, was also charged with Burglary at the same establishment and appeared in court yesterday where he gave a Not Guilty plea.

He has been remanded at HMP until the 25th of January.



At the Magistrates Court last Friday morning, another local man, Robert CASEY, 22, of Lime Kiln Steps, pleaded guilty to his part in the burglary. He was given a sentence of three months’ imprisonment.