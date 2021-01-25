Fraud investigation Blocks Transfer of £100,000

Written by YGTV Team on 25 January 2021 .

Detectives from the Royal Gibraltar Police’s Economic Crime Unit have restrained approximately £100,000 held in an overseas bank account.

Working closely with colleagues in the Gibraltar Financial Intelligence Unit, a block was put on the transfer of the money after a report of fraud was made to the ECU in Gibraltar.

The money was initially fraudulently taken from a Gibraltar based bank account before being sent to an account overseas.

The funds have now been temporarily blocked in the overseas account while the RGP’s investigation continues.

An RGP spokesman said: “We will always endeavour to retrieve funds whenever we can, from wherever they are in the world, for our victims of crime.

“We will continue to develop international cooperation in the fight against Serious and Organised Crime.”

The investigation is ongoing.