Man Accused Of Importing £4,000 Of Cocaine Charged

Written by YGTV Team on .

The RGP says Spanish national Luis ESPINOSA ESTEVEZ, 36, a resident of La Linea, Spain, was charged  last night in connection with the Importation, Possession & Possession with Intent to Supply  Class A Drugs. 

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The charges follow his arrest yesterday afternoon during an operation conducted by RGP  Drug Squad officers with the support of officers from HM Customs Flexible Anti-Smuggling  Team (FAST). 

ESPINOSA ESTEVEZ was intercepted after he had ridden his motorcycle into Gibraltar a  short while earlier. A search of his person resulted in cocaine valued at approximately  £4,000 being seized. 

He was later interviewed by officers, charged & detained overnight at New Mole House  Police Station.



