Man Accused Of Importing £4,000 Of Cocaine Charged

Written by YGTV Team on 26 January 2021 .

The RGP says Spanish national Luis ESPINOSA ESTEVEZ, 36, a resident of La Linea, Spain, was charged last night in connection with the Importation, Possession & Possession with Intent to Supply Class A Drugs.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The charges follow his arrest yesterday afternoon during an operation conducted by RGP Drug Squad officers with the support of officers from HM Customs Flexible Anti-Smuggling Team (FAST).

ESPINOSA ESTEVEZ was intercepted after he had ridden his motorcycle into Gibraltar a short while earlier. A search of his person resulted in cocaine valued at approximately £4,000 being seized.

He was later interviewed by officers, charged & detained overnight at New Mole House Police Station.





