Man with £4,000 of Cocaine Pleads Guilty

Written by YGTV Team on 26 January 2021 .

A Spanish national has been remanded by the Magistrates’ Court this morning after pleading guilty to Importation, Possession & Possession with Intent to Supply Class A Drugs.

Luis ESPINOSA ESTEVEZ, 36, from La Linea, was arrested yesterday afternoon during an operation conducted by RGP Drug Squad officers with the support of officers from HM Customs Flexible Anti-Smuggling Team (FAST).

He will be sentenced on the 1st of March in the Supreme Court.

ESPINOSA ESTEVEZ was intercepted after he had ridden his motorcycle into Gibraltar a short while earlier.

A search of his person resulted in cocaine valued at approximately £4,000 being seized.

He was later interviewed by officers, charged and detained overnight at New Mole House Police Station.