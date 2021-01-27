RGP Officers Qualify as Financial Intelligence Officers

Written by YGTV Team on 27 January 2021 .

Five officers from the RGP’s Economic Crime Unit have successfully passed the Financial Intelligence Officers’ Course delivered online by the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA).

This course develops officers in key areas such as the National Decision Making Model, Data Protection, Freedom of Information, Government Security Classification, Managing Information and Suspicious Activity Reports.

The programme is held in two stages: an exam based on pre-read material followed by a range of online activities which are assessed throughout.

The five Detective Constables will now work towards further NCA courses in order to become qualified as Financial Investigators.

They will acquire skills which are essential in the Economic Crime Unit’s continued fight against the laundering of criminal proceeds.

These proceeds are often derived from drugs trafficking by organised crime groups who use international borders to attempt to keep their criminal assets away from the reach of law enforcement agencies

Following the 2019 MoneyVal Mutual Evaluation Report on Gibraltar, the RGP is fully committed to improving the skills of officers dealing with Economic Crime in line with the RGP’s policing plan and HM Government of Gibraltar’s Strategy on Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism.