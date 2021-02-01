Cocaine worth £4,000 seized In Sir William Jackson Grove Flat - Two Women Arrested

Written by YGTV Team on 01 February 2021 .

Two women have been arrested after a police operation saw £4,000 worth of cocaine seized at a Gibraltar residence.

The arrests follow a search of a property at Sir William Jackson Grove by the RGP’s Drug Squad officers early this morning.

The local women, both aged 23, have been arrested on suspicion of Possession & Possession with Intent to Supply controlled Class A drugs.

A small amount of cannabis resin, plastic wrappers, scales, cash, several mobile phones and other drug paraphernalia was also seized by officers.

Both women were later interviewed by detectives and are currently on bail pending further investigation.