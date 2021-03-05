Oil Spill: Ship’s Master Fined £20,000

Written by YGTV Team on 05 March 2021 .

The Master of the AM Ghent, the vessel responsible for last month’s oil spill, has today been fined £20,000.

Indian national, Ashish MAINI (aged 43) was fined that amount after pleading guilty at the Magistrates’ Court today to two charges:

Master of a vessel allowing oil to be discharged into Port Waters, contrary to Section 47(5) of the Port Rules



Damaging a breeding site of a wild animal of a European Protected Species, contrary to Section 17T(1)(d) of the Nature Protection Act.

The investigation was conducted jointly with the Gibraltar Port Authority, the Gibraltar Maritime Administration and the Department of Environment.



PORT AUTHORITY REACTION

The Gibraltar Port Authority said it observed with satisfaction the successful prosecution of the AM GHENT for the recent oil spill which occurred in BGTW.

A statement added: “It must be noted that £20,000 fine set by the Magistrate today is in addition to the payment of £1.5 million pound security bond by the vessel owners’ through their P&I Club, as surety to cover all the oil spill clean up expenses that may be incurred by the Gibraltar Government and which was a prerequisite for the vessel to be allowed to depart Gibraltar.”

Commenting on the court case, the Minister for the Port Vijay Daryanani said: “It is gratifying to see the great partnership and cooperation between Gibraltar Port Authority, Royal Gibraltar Police, Gibraltar Maritime Administration and Department of Environment which has directly led to this outcome.”