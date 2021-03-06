Recent Violent Incidents – Five Men Charged

Written by YGTV Team on 06 March 2021 .

Following a number of violent incidents which occurred on 2, 3 and 4 March and which culminated in a fight in Waterport Road with individuals using sticks and metal poles, the following persons have been charged:

- Daniel Bates (19) of Varyl Begg Estate – Violent disorder and carrying an offensive weapon in a public place;



- Dylon Bates (21) of Varyl Begg Estate–Violent disorder and carrying an offensive weapon in a public place;



- Mark Macias (30) of Laguna Estate – Violent disorder and 2 counts of carrying an offensive weapon in a public place;

- Jordan Martinez (34) of Beach View Terraces - Violent disorder, ABH and carrying an offensive weapon in a public place.

- Bruce Martinez (35) of Varyl Begg Estate - Violent disorder, ABH and carrying an offensive weapon in a public place and ABH.



All the above have been detained in police custody and will appear before the Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning.