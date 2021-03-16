Man Charged Following Toilet Protest outside the Convent
Samuel Lloyd, 42, of Saddleworth, UK, of no fixed place of abode, has been charged with the following offence:
- Causing Harassment, Alarm or Distress
The charge follows his arrest after an incident outside the Convent this morning.
At around 9:00 this morning, police received a report of a male outside the area of the Convent, with his trousers down.
On arrival, minutes later, Lloyd was observed sitting on a white ceramic toilet with a sign.
Lloyd was then arrested on suspicion of Causing Harassment, Alarm or Distress and was taken to New Mole House police station. Bail was refused.
Lloyd is due to appear in the Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning.