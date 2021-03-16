HM Customs Seize Vehicle And 700 Cartons Of Cigarettes

Written by YGTV Team on 16 March 2021 .

Today at approximately 02:30hrs, officers of the enforcement division have seized one locally registered vehicle and seven hundred cartons of cigarettes.

The incident took place early this morning when officers spotted a small semi-rigid inflatable boat adjacent to Neil Piñero Road in the area of Waterport Terraces. On arrival a locally registered vehicle was intercepted. The individuals abandoned the vehicle making good their escape onto the vessel. A search of the vehicle revealed a total of seven hundred cartons of cigarettes of various brands.

Investigations continue.