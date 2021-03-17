Man Arrested Following Line Wall Affray

At 08:44 this morning the police Control Room received a report from a member of the public that there had been a road traffic collision on Line Wall Road close to Cathedral Square Park and that the drivers were fighting each other.

On police arrival minutes later it was reported that the incident had happened between two persons in a Spanish registered vehicle and a man on a locally registered motorcycle, but the motorcyclist had left the area.



As a result, a 45-year-old male, resident in La Linea, was arrested on suspicion of Affray.



Police are now looking for the other male that was involved who left the scene of the incident.



An investigation is ongoing.