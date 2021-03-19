RGP Traffic Taskforce Tackles Antisocial Behaviour On Gibraltar’s Roads
A new group of officers were deployed across several traffic hotspots to tackle antisocial behaviour involving vehicles in Gibraltar last night.
A statement from the RGP follows below:
The traffic task force was made up of six officers from the Response Teams, the Traffic Department and the Anti-Social Behaviour Team.
Armed with speed guns, breathalysers and a device to detect tinted windows, the officers spent several hours monitoring the roads.
A number of people caught their attention and during the course of the evening they reported:
- 3 x for using mobile phones
- 1 x Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol
- 2 x No MOT
- 4 x Tinted Windows
- 2 x Contravening a Traffic Sign
- 2 x Learner motorcyclists carrying a passenger
- 10 x 5 days to produce (either no insurance of drivers licence on them when they were stopped)
- 2 x No Learner Plates on their vehicle
- 1 x Outstanding Warrant for Arrest
- 1 x Speeding
- The RGP says that on the spot fines and words of advice were handed out.
The force says the team of officers will be out again tonight, adding: “We can’t be everywhere, but we can be anywhere.”