RGP Traffic Taskforce Tackles Antisocial Behaviour On Gibraltar’s Roads

Written by YGTV Team on .

A new group of officers were deployed across several traffic hotspots to tackle antisocial behaviour involving vehicles in Gibraltar last night.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The traffic task force was made up of six officers from the Response Teams, the Traffic Department and the Anti-Social Behaviour Team.

Armed with speed guns, breathalysers and a device to detect tinted windows, the officers spent several hours monitoring the roads.

A number of people caught their attention and during the course of the evening they reported:

  • 3 x for using mobile phones
  • 1 x Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol
  • 2 x No MOT
  • 4 x Tinted Windows
  • 2 x Contravening a Traffic Sign
  • 2 x Learner motorcyclists carrying a passenger
  • 10 x 5 days to produce (either no insurance of drivers licence on them when they were stopped)
  • 2 x No Learner Plates on their vehicle
  • 1 x Outstanding Warrant for Arrest
  • 1 x Speeding
  • The RGP says that on the spot fines and words of advice were handed out.

The force says the team of officers will be out again tonight, adding: “We can’t be everywhere, but we can be anywhere.”

