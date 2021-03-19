RGP Traffic Taskforce Tackles Antisocial Behaviour On Gibraltar’s Roads

Written by YGTV Team on 19 March 2021 .

A new group of officers were deployed across several traffic hotspots to tackle antisocial behaviour involving vehicles in Gibraltar last night.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The traffic task force was made up of six officers from the Response Teams, the Traffic Department and the Anti-Social Behaviour Team.

Armed with speed guns, breathalysers and a device to detect tinted windows, the officers spent several hours monitoring the roads.

A number of people caught their attention and during the course of the evening they reported:

3 x for using mobile phones

1 x Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol

2 x No MOT

4 x Tinted Windows

2 x Contravening a Traffic Sign

2 x Learner motorcyclists carrying a passenger

10 x 5 days to produce (either no insurance of drivers licence on them when they were stopped)

2 x No Learner Plates on their vehicle

1 x Outstanding Warrant for Arrest

1 x Speeding

The RGP says that on the spot fines and words of advice were handed out.

The force says the team of officers will be out again tonight, adding: “We can’t be everywhere, but we can be anywhere.”