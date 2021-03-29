Drugs Seizure In Upper Town

A 51-year-old local man was arrested by RGP Drug Squad officers following the  seizure of 900 grams of cannabis resin on Friday. 

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The man was arrested on suspicion of Possession and Possession with Intent to  Supply several slabs of cannabis resin, after officers intercepted a vehicle in the  Upper Town. 

He was later interviewed by detectives and is currently on police bail pending further  investigation.  

In a separate operation yesterday, Drug Squad officers also located and seized 16 plastic containers from a shed in the Upper Town, close to the Upper Rock Nature  Reserve. 

Twelve of these were filled with approximately 300 litres of fuel. 


