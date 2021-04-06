Spanish National Charged For Incident At Sea

Written by YGTV Team on 06 April 2021 .

A Spanish national was charged at court this morning following an incident within British Gibraltar Territorial Waters last year.

A statement from the RGP follow below:

Juan Antonio MARTIN PEREZ, 47, of La Linea, who has been wanted by the Royal Gibraltar Police for almost seven months, handed himself into police yesterday and was charged with:

∙ Resisting or Obstructing Police

∙ Fishing for Tuna without a Licence

∙ Dangerous User (Contrary to Sec.10 of the Sea Side and Pleasure Boats Rules 1989).

It follows an incident on September 15th last year when Marine Section officers were patrolling local waters south of Europa Point.

Officers observed a Spanish registered motor vessel, which appeared to be tuna fishing in breach of the season regulations and without a permit.

Officers attempted to stop the vessel, which MARTIN PEREZ initially complied with.

However, upon requesting his documents, he fled the area in his vessel, swerving repeatedly and made dangerous manoeuvres to avoid capture. He then left jurisdictional waters.

MARTIN PEREZ is due to appear in the Magistrates’ Court this morning (Tuesday 6th April 2021).