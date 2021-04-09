Domestic Abuse Case

Ian MCINTOSH (43), of Victoria House, Alameda Estate, has been charged with one  count of Assault Occasioning Grievous Bodily Harm. 

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The charge follows his arrest in the early hours of Thursday 8th April, when  uniformed Response Team officers attended a local residence following a report of  Domestic Violence. 

The incident resulted in a local female sustaining injuries, consisting of abrasions  and bruising to various parts of her body, for which she received treatment. 

Detectives from the RGP Domestic Abuse Team took over the investigation the  following morning, conducting various enquiries and interviews prior to charging  MCINTOSH. 

MCINTOSH is due to appear before the Magistrates’ Court this morning.



