Man Fined £118,000 For Possession Of Cigarettes In A Commercial Quantity Without A Licence

Written by YGTV Team on 14 April 2021 .

A 46 year old man was fined £118,000 in Court yesterday after he was arrested in November 2019 by HM Customs officers of the Flexible Anti-Smuggling Team.

A joint statement from the Government and HM Customs follows below:

He was in ‘Possession of cigarettes in a commercial quantity, without a licence,’ namely 3729 cartons. Pedro GOMEZ ARROYO was employed as a shop attendant in a retail tobacco business. The amount was being held in a separate licensed store but was beyond the permitted quantity. The individual assumed sole responsibility for his actions. The Magistrate’s Court ordered that the fine be paid by October 2022 or else a six month custodial sentence would have to be served. The unlicensed tobacco was forfeited.





