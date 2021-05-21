Woman Charged With ABH And Burglary

Written by YGTV Team on 21 May 2021 .

A local woman was charged last night following an assault on another female. Soukaina Babed, 25, of Glacis Estate, was arrested last Wednesday (19/05). Video footage of the alleged offence was circulated widely on social media.

After Babed’s arrest, she was interviewed under caution and charged with the following offences:

1, Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm

Burglary

Babed was remanded in Custody at New Mole House following her arrest and will appear before the Magistrates’ Court at 1000hrs this morning.

An RGP spokesman, said: “We urge people not to share this video.”





