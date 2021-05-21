Woman Charged With ABH And Burglary
A local woman was charged last night following an assault on another female. Soukaina Babed, 25, of Glacis Estate, was arrested last Wednesday (19/05). Video footage of the alleged offence was circulated widely on social media.
After Babed’s arrest, she was interviewed under caution and charged with the following offences:
1, Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm
- Burglary
Babed was remanded in Custody at New Mole House following her arrest and will appear before the Magistrates’ Court at 1000hrs this morning.
An RGP spokesman, said: “We urge people not to share this video.”