GPA And RGP Announce Policing Plan 2021-2022

Written by YGTV Team on 21 May 2021 .

The Policing Plan 2021-2022, published by the Gibraltar Police Authority (GPA) in consultation with His Excellency the Governor, Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar and with members of the public has now been published.

A statement from the RGP and the GPA follows below:

‘The Plan was devised after extensive discussions and participation from the Commissioner of Police and his Command Team, with a focus of keeping Gibraltar safe by working for the community and safeguarding the vulnerable, but also transforming the wider service and continuing to address the increased levels of financial crime and the persistent issue of the impact drugs has on our community.

Chair of the GPA, Dr Joseph Britto, said: “This new style Policing Plan reflects the ongoing modernisation and transformation of the RGP. The plan concentrates on the policing priorities for the Policing Year 2021–2022 and it serves to point the way ahead to what we envisage should be the broader policing priorities for the next three years.”

Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger, said: “The innovative plan will not only provide objectives but will also highlight the priority activities to meet the objectives and the success measures in achieving them. I am committed to ensuring that the public continue to have an effective and efficient police service.

“To this end and as part of the work to achieve the recommendations set about by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabularies and Fire and Rescue Services, the RGP will be developing our first Force Management Statement, which will align our resources with projected future demands.”

The Plan can be accessed on line at www.police.gi/information/publications