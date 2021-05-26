Police Investigate Elaborate "Mystery Shopper" Scam

Written by YGTV Team on 26 May 2021 .

The RGP’s Economic Crime Unit is currently investigating various email ‘phishing’ attacks which have resulted in the theft of funds from local bank accounts.

Yesterday, five local persons were assisting police with their enquiries and over £3,000 in cash was recovered.

This is an elaborate scam in which the bank’s customers are sent phishing emails. When these emails are opened, customers are directed to a fake website where they are asked for their online banking details, including passwords.

At the same time, ‘Mystery Shopper’ jobs, targeting people in Gibraltar, are advertised on Facebook groups. When someone applies for a job, they are told that they will be sent money to purchase items as a mystery shopper. They are also asked for their bank details in order that the funds can be transferred.

Several thousand pounds is then transferred into the Mystery Shoppers’ accounts and they are asked to buy something costing a few hundred pounds, usually vouchers that can be used online. The shopper is then told to send the vouchers to the fraudsters.

Finally, the Mystery Shopper is asked to withdraw the rest of the money in cash and convert this to cryptocurrency and send this to the fraudsters or to transfer the funds to another bank account outside Gibraltar.

All the funds used by the shoppers are those that were stolen in the first part of the fraud from the clients of the bank.

Currently the RGP is aware that the fraudsters are advertising for Mystery Shoppers on the following Facebook sites:

- GibJobs



- Gibwork



- Unemployment Group Gibraltar

- Gibraltar Things for Sale

The fraudsters have used the following names: -

Anna DANIKOVA



Claybel QUINONES



Bobby BENNETT



Zoltan FÜLLER



An RGP spokesman said: ‘Please be aware that these names may have changed and other names may now be in use. Anyone who has been involved as a Mystery Shopper following a Facebook advertisement is asked to contact the RGP’s Fraud Squad on 20072500. The public are also reminded that this is a crime against the bank’s local customers who may face hardship after having their accounts emptied. Everyone should also remember that, if something looks too good to be true, it usually is.’

