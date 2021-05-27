Man arrested on suspicion of defrauding an elderly widow

Written by YGTV Team on 27 May 2021 .

A 47-year-old Spanish national resident in Gibraltar was arrested yesterday morning on suspicion of Fraud by Abuse of Position.

Earlier this month, concerns were first raised by the friend of an 83-year-old widow who reported that the male was attempting to isolate the widow from her professional carers.

Yesterday’s arrest took place after the widow reported to police that he had taken around £17,000 from her bank account over the past 6 to 8 weeks.

In addition, it is also alleged that the male coerced the woman into withdrawing and handing him cash, around £250 each week, for the past 6 weeks, totalling around £1,250.

It is alleged that some of this money was used to purchase motor vehicles. The man has been bailed to return to New Mole House at a later date.