Man Arrested After Dangerous Driving Incident

A local 23-year-old man was arrested for a number of traffic offences in the early hours of  this morning at Laguna Estate. 

At 0155hrs this morning officers were patrolling the area of Winston Churchill Avenue when  they saw a Gibraltar plated vehicle driving at speed. 

After following the vehicle into Laguna Estate, the driver collided and damaged five parked  motor vehicles and a police car before officers managed to stop the vehicle. 

RGP uniformed officers arrested the man on suspicion of: 

1 x Failing to Stop for Police 

2 x Dangerous Driving 

1 x Possession of a Class B Drug 

Following his arrest his car was also seized by officers and impounded.
The man was later interviewed under caution by officers and is currently on bail pending
further investigation.

