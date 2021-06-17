Man Arrested After Dangerous Driving Incident
A local 23-year-old man was arrested for a number of traffic offences in the early hours of this morning at Laguna Estate.
A statement from the RGP follows below:
At 0155hrs this morning officers were patrolling the area of Winston Churchill Avenue when they saw a Gibraltar plated vehicle driving at speed.
After following the vehicle into Laguna Estate, the driver collided and damaged five parked motor vehicles and a police car before officers managed to stop the vehicle.
RGP uniformed officers arrested the man on suspicion of:
1 x Failing to Stop for Police
2 x Dangerous Driving
1 x Possession of a Class B Drug
Following his arrest his car was also seized by officers and impounded.
The man was later interviewed under caution by officers and is currently on bail pending
further investigation.